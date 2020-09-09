Enterprise Greece and Eurobank agree to jointly boost exports, investment

Enterprise Greece and Eurobank ηαωε signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aiming to increase export activity and attract investment.



The agreement stems from Enterprise Greece’s initiative to invite public and private entities in Greece to support Greek companies in their efforts to enhance their competitiveness and strengthen their extroversion, in the extremely demanding environment of international trade. Eurobank responded promptly to this invitation and the two sides sealed the agreement signing the Memorandum of Cooperation.



The initiative acquires special gravity in the shadow of the pandemic crisis and the imperative need to coordinate initiatives and actions that can support Greek companies to cope with current challenges while laying the foundations for a sustainable economic recovery, as soon as possible.



The cooperation aims to provide contemporary and innovative support services to companies, facilitate their access to specialized information that will prove useful in their attempt to enhance their extroversion and encourage investment initiatives providing guidance to companies for financing issues.



Enterprise Greece CEO, Giorgos Filiopoulos, following the signing of the Memorandum said: "Our cooperation with Eurobank is the capstone on the agency’s efforts to support Greek companies as they consolidate their presence home and abroad and claim a share of an ever-changing and highly demanding market, while also supporting the economic development of the country through new investment opportunities. We firmly believe that this agreement will serve as a model, with the overriding goal being that of coordinating efforts to strengthen entrepreneurship and extroversion".



Eleftherios Vlachogiannis, Eurobank’s Assistant General Manager & head of Global Transaction Banking, said: “Eurobank, closely tied to the development of healthy Greek entrepreneurship, builds strong international alliances in a consistent manner and secures innovative options, services and new tools to support Greek entrepreneurs to cope with current challenges and achieve growth in a highly competitive international environment. Our cooperation with Enterprise Greece, the national agency for the promotion of exports and attraction of investment, enhances our strategy of providing hands-on support to businesses, thereby contributing to the collective national effort to consolidate a sustainable development for the Greek economy”.