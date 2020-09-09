Fire breaks out near houses in southern Attica

[File photo by Intime News]

A fire broke out in a low vegetation near houses in the coastal town of Kalyvia, in southern Attica, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department said it has sent a large contingency of 30 men with 11 fire engines, two aircraft and three helicopters to prevent the flames, fanned by strong winds, from reaching homes.

Volunteers and the local municipality are also assisting the efforts which are focusing on the Feriza area of Kalyvia.

