Big blaze burning near Nea Makri

[Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

A big blaze was burning a forested area near the coastal town of Nea Makri, in eastern Attica, the fire service said on Wednesday.

According to a local news website (irafina.gr), the blaze started after a parked vehicle caught fire. Due to the strong winds blowing in the area the flames reached the nearby vegetation and are now heading towards the mountain of Penteli.

Forty-one firemen with 12 fire engines have been dispatched in the area supported by two water-dropping aircraft and three helicopters.

According to information, the fire has burned power transformers causing power cuts in Nea Makri and the wider area.

Authorities have also halted traffic on one lane of the Leoforos Dionysos Avenue to allow fire fighting vehicles to reach the site of the blaze.