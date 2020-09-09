Homeless refugees transferred to Athens camp

[Intime News]

Confirmed refugees who had been sleeping rough on Athens’ central Victoria Square since being evicted from overcrowded island camps last month were transferred to a detention center in northeastern Attica on Wednesday morning.

Eighty-one refugees, included children, boarded three busses provided by the Greek Police (ELAS) and were sent to a separate section of the Amygdaleza camp, which houses undocumented migrants.

A team from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) is testing the refugees for coronavirus.

The plan is for all 81 to be eventually distributed elsewhere, once appropriate accommodation has been found.

Cleaning crews from the Municipality of Athens have also been sent to prepare the grounds for the relocation.