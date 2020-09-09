Two settlements, boarding house evacuated in Kalyvia blaze

Aircraft dropping water over Kalyvia where a fire broke out on Wednesday. [Intime News]

Two settlements and a boarding house located in the coastal town of Kalyvia, southeast of Athens, were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon, as a large fire that broke out earlier in the day raged.

Conflicting media reports said that either 27 or 30 children from the Argo boarding house were transferred to a local hotel.

The settlements Feriza and Olympos were evacuated as the flames, fanned by the winds, approached the houses.

Sources from the fire service said the flames had reached residential areas and visibility was limited but there was no information on damages to homes.

Authorities also closed off one traffic lane on Leoforos Anavysou at the cross section with Leoforos Kalyvion, in the direction of Anavyssos.

The firefighting effort is being coordinated by the chief of the Fire Service, Stefanos Kolokouris.