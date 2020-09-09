PM laments situation at Moria, decries violence

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday lamented recent events at the Moria migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, adding, however, that unrest at the facility should never have reached such levels.

“There is not excuse for violent reactions to health checks and, even more so, for such extensive unrest,” Mitsotakis said, after conceding that conditions at the overcrowded camp were even more difficult at the camp after it was put on lockdown following a Covid outbreak among residents.

Mitsotakis said that thousands of refugees and migrants who fled overnight fires at the camp will not be permitted to travel off the island, while restrictions will also be imposed on the local community to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

He said that details of the measures the government intends to take contain the crisis will be presented later on Wednesday.