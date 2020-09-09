NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Commission head says ‘ready to support’ Greece after Moria fire

TAGS: EU, Fire

The European Commission is ready to assist Greece after the destructive fire that tore through the country’s biggest migrant camp on Lesvos on Tuesday night, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“I am deeply sorrowed by last night’s events at the Moria refugees camp in Greece. My College was informed this morning,” she said in a tweet.

“We stand ready to support, with member-states. Our priority is the safety of those left without shelter”

Von der Leyen said she had asked Commission Vice-President  Margaritis Schinas to travel to Greece “as soon as possible.” 

