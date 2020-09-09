One police officer killed, another badly injured in motorcycle crash

An officer with the police’s rapid response DIAS unit was killed and another was badly injured in a motorcycle crash on Poseidonos Avenue in southern Athens on Wednesday.

According to reports, the officers were part of a two-motorcycle team responding to an emergency call about a large wildfire in Kalyvia, southeast of Athens, when the accident occurred near Agios Kosmas on the southbound lane of the coastal highway.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated, but one of the two motorcycles reportedly collided with a car.

Doctors at the 401 Military Hospital pronounced one of the two officers dead on arrival and rushed the second to intensive care, where he has been intubated.