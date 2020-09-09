NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New Covid cases see fresh surge of 248, as ICU patients rise to 46

Passengers wearing masks as required by law are seen on an Athens bus. [InTime News]

TAGS: Coronavirus

After a few days of new coronavirus cases dropping below the 200 mark, the Greek Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 248 confirmed infections.

The number of patients in intensive care continued to rise as well, reaching 46 on Wednesday from 42 the day before.

Three more deaths were also reported in the ministry’s daily bulletin, taking the total since the start of the health crisis to 293. Total cases also passed the 12,000 mark to reach 12,080 on Wednesday.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.