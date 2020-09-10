Big drug dealer arrested on Mykonos

A leading member of a drug trafficking ring that sold large quantities of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis on the popular holiday island of Mykonos was arrested by officers of the police narcotics division on Wednesday in collaboration with the island’s port authorities.



The suspect, a 37-year-old foreign national, was apprehended after a drugs transaction with a 35-year-old Greek man, who was also arrested.



After a search of the two houses the trafficker used on Mykonos, police found 585.22 grams of cocaine, 432.24 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy or molly), around 10 kilos of hash, and a wide range of other narcotic substances.



Police also found a pistol with its serial number scratched off and a magazine with seven cartridges.