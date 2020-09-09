Father kills son in forklift accident
A 10-year-old boy was killed in the village of Rizo, in Pella, northern Greece, on Tuesday, when a forklift truck being driven by his father veered off course and ran over the child, local reports said on Wednesday.
The exact circumstances of the tragedy remained unclear but local police have launched an investigation.