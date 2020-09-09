Sofia Kouvelaki joins Obama Foundation Leaders: Europe program

Sofia Kouvelaki, the general manager of The Home Project, a nongovernmental organization that provides child protection services for unaccompanied refugee children in Greece, is among 35 people in Europe selected for the Obama Foundation Leaders: Europe program, started by former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.



The group of 35 emerging leaders represents 18 countries from all over Europe.



Through their work in government, civil society and the private sector, they have demonstrated a commitment to values-based leadership and helped make radical changes in their communities.



The Home Project that Kouvelaki leads has created 11 hostels in Athens, supporting more than 520 children and creating 140 jobs for the Greek and refugee community.