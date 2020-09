Everyone remembers when, why and how the Moria migrant and refugee camp was created on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos. The situation there did not reach an impasse overnight, or even in a year.

The opposition’s criticism of the government for a problem it also contributed to creating was not just misplaced; it undermined the effort to solve the impasse.

If SYRIZA cannot be constructive, the least it can do is contribute with its silence.