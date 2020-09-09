Fifteen new Covid cases reported from Moria tests

Migrants and refugees from the Moria camp sit along the side of a street on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos after the facility was razed by a fire, on Wednesday. [InTime News]

Health authorities on Wednesday confirmed 15 new coronavirus infections following an outbreak last week at the Moria refugee and migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Tuesday’s tally at the camp stood at 35 and it is not clear where the infected camp residents are right now, following a devastating fire at the facility that has left thousands homeless.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis told a press conference that eight of the 35 patients who had been isolated in a special facility just outside the camp after testing positive have been located, but the remainder are still missing. The quarantine center was also destroyed in the fire.