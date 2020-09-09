ATHEX: Bourse index registers low-cost rise

The Greek stock market staged a low-cost recovery on Wednesday, as traders reacted to Tuesday’s drop with small purchases, on a day of several domestic and international developments including the rise in European bourses. The low turnover could be explained by the 52-week treasury bill auction through which Athens raised 812.5 million euros on zero interest.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 631.74 points, adding 0.67% to Tuesday’s 627.56 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.61%, to 1,511.93 points.

The banks index advanced 1.45%, as National climbed 2.44%, Alpha grew 1.76%, Eurobank improved 0.81% and Piraeus earned 0.62%.

Utilities boosted the blue chip index, as Athens Water (EYDAP) jumped 4.06% and Public Power Corporation increased 2.09%. Aegean Air rose 1.75%. Jumbo parted with 1.22% and Hellenic Exchanges gave up 0.89%.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 35 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to €30.4 million, down from Tuesday’s €47.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.23% to 44.13 points.