By this Monday, and quite possibly over the course of the weekend, approximately 7 million property owners across Greece will be able to find out their Single Property Tax (ENFIA) dues for this year as Taxisnet will have uploaded their pay slips for 2020.



The first installment of the tax is payable by the end of this month. The last of the six tranches will be payable by the end of February 2021.



The majority of property owners will have to pay the same amount as last year, while some landlords whose tenants were granted a government-ordered 40% reduction in their rents due to the pandemic will see their tax bill eased to a certain extent.