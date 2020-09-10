Blaze breaks out near Daou Penteli monastery in northeastern Attica

[File photo]

A fire broke out in a forested area near a 10th century monastery on the eastern slope of the Penteli Mountain in northeastern Attica on Thursday morning.

The fire service has dispatched 31 firemen with 10 fire engines and thee helicopters in the area, while volunteers and municipal water tanks are also assisting the efforts.

According to the head of the fire-fighiting forces at the scene, the monastic complex of Daou Penteli was not at risk from the flames.