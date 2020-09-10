Blaze in southeast Attica brought under control

Burned car in Anavyssos. [Intime News]

A big fire that broke out on Wednesday in the area of Keratea, southeast of the capital, was brought under control on Thursday morning, the fire department said.

Small fires were rekindled in some areas but were quickly put out by the large fire-fighting forces in the area.

The flames damaged several homes though there were no reports of injuries late last night.

On Wednesday, the nearby towns of Anavyssos and Palaia Fokaia were evacuated as a precaution, as were several smaller settlements, after strong winds whipped the fire in their direction.

There were 185 firemen with 48 fire engines in the wider area, along with volunteers and municipal water tanks.

According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, authorities decided that no aerial means were required on Thursday.

Traffic on Leoforos Lavriou and the Lavriou and Aghias Irinis Streets was restored on Wednesday.