An aerial view of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the Island of Lesbos, Greece September 9, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

The Greek government sent additional police forces to the island of Lesvos on Thursday to help maintain public order after a fire that destroyed the reception and registration centre in Moria on Tuesday night.

The Citizen Protection Ministry sent on Thursday morning six riot police (MAT) units as well as four Crime Prevention and Suppression Teams (OPKE).

The ministry has also decided to send a team from the Attica Security Directorate.

Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis also travelled to Lesvos on Wednesday evening.

These new forces are added to the three riot police units sent to Lesvos on Wednesday morning to take part in the efforts to stop migrants and refugees who fled the burning camp to reach the town of Mytilene.

The permanent police presence on the island totals 900 officers, which include the 240 newly-hired border guards.