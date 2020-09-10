France's Macron says to seek common EU position on Turkey

French president Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech before a dinner with local officials marking the anniversary of the liberation of Ajaccio on September 9, 1943, in Ajaccio, Corsica, France, September 9, 2020. [Ian Langsdon/Pool via Reuters]

A summit of seven European Union member states on the Mediterranean due to take place on Thursday will push for a common EU position regarding Turkey, said French President Emmanuel Macron, host of the gathering.

He also said the EU wants to avoid any escalation in tensions with Ankara.

"It is up to Turkey to clarify its intentions", Macron told a news conference in Corsica where he will host Mediterranean littoral members of the EU for talks expected to include the bloc's strained relations with Turkey.

Relations between the EU and Turkey are badly strained on a number of issues, including exploration for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at loggerheads with EU member states Cyprus and Greece.

Macron also said that France and Germany were working on a coordinated action to show solidarity with Greece, where thousands of migrants were left without shelter on Wednesday after fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

[Reuters]