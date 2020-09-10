Ferry for homeless Moria migrants docks in Lesvos but locals block road

Refugees and migrants sleep on a road following a fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 10, 2020. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

The passenger ferry Blue Star Chios, which is to house 1,000 asylum-seekers left homeless after the fire that destroyed the Moria reception and registration center, docked at the harbour of Sigri, in Lesvos on Thursday.

However, it was not clear how refugees would reach the ship as local residents, supported by the municipal authority of Mytilene, have blocked one of the roads leading to the burned Moria hotspot to prevent machinery and equipment for the clean up and temporary operation of the camp to access the facility.

Numerous fire-stricken camp residents are sitting furrther away on the same road.

Based on the government's plans, another 1,000 camp residents will be housed in Hellenic Navy ships which have not yet reached the island.



In a statement, the mayor of Mytilene Stratis Kytelis said that he “embraces” the citizens' indignation over the current situation and, following the decisions of the municipal council, will continue to push for the permanent closure of Moria, saying there must be “no [asylum-seeker] facility on Lesvos.”