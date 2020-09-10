NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Knife, drugs found in prison cell raid

[File photo of Nigrita prison]

TAGS: Crime

An improvised knife, drugs in powder form weighing 14.9 grams, a mobile phone and two pairs of headphones were found in a search carried out on Wednesday afternoon by prison officials in two cells of the Nigrita detention center in Serres, northern Greece.

It was not clear what prompted the raid.

A prosecutor and the local police authority were informed about the findings.

The police is conducting a preliminary investigation, while the prison's disciplinary procedure is also in progress.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.