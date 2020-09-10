Knife, drugs found in prison cell raid

[File photo of Nigrita prison]

An improvised knife, drugs in powder form weighing 14.9 grams, a mobile phone and two pairs of headphones were found in a search carried out on Wednesday afternoon by prison officials in two cells of the Nigrita detention center in Serres, northern Greece.

It was not clear what prompted the raid.

A prosecutor and the local police authority were informed about the findings.

The police is conducting a preliminary investigation, while the prison's disciplinary procedure is also in progress.