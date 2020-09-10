German, Greek presidents discuss Moria blaze, East Med in phone call

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday called Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to express his country's complete support and the German people's solidarity, after the devastating fire in the migrant camp of Moria in Lesvos.

Steinmeier said that German ministers are in contact with their Greek counterparts to provide assistance in the relief efforts of those affected.

Sakellaropoulou briefed the German president on the current developments in Moria, noting that the pandemic is worsening the situation.

She said that the first priority of the Greek authorities is the safety and health of the islanders and of the people hosted in the camp.

She also expressed her appreciation for the German government's readiness to offer immediate support, noting that migration is not a Greek problem but a European one.

On the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey's aggressiveness, Sakellaropoulou said that Turkey's attitude poses a threat both for Greece and for the entire region and expressed her concern over the provocative rhetoric used by top Turkish officials.

Steinmeier expressed his deep concern over the escalation of the crisis, noting that there is always the risk of an accident, and said that Turkey's behaviour is threatening Europe's security.