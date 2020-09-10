Residents evacuated from east Attica town to help fire-fighting efforts

[File photo]

Residents of the seaside resort town of Artemida in east Attica were evacuated on Thursday afternoon to allow three water-dropping helicopters to assist the work of the fire-fighters.

The blaze broke out at about 1.30 p.m. near the Arionos Avenue.

Sixty-five firemen with 15 fire engines are operating in the area, assisted by volunteers and equipment provided by municipal authorities.

A separate fire in Neos Voutzas, near a 10th century monastery on the eastern slope of the Penteli Mountain in northeastern Attica, was brought under control.

The fire department said the blaze was contained quickly.