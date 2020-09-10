Third fire breaks out in Moria

[ANA-MPA]

A third fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the reception and identification centre in Moria, burning what is left of the Lesvos camp.

The fire broke οut simultaneously in three different areas of the hotspot that had not been destroyed in the fires on Tuesday night and Wednesday, creating a panic among the migrants and refugees that remained in the center.

Fire Brigade forces are on the ground trying to put out the fire.

Thousands of migrants are stranded and slept rough on Wednesday night after the blaze in Moria.

Authorities are struggling to provide shelter and food to some 12,500 people who fled the centre.