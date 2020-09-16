AIFF | Athens | September 23 - October 4

Tickets and passes go on sale this week for the annual Athens International Film Festival, the biggest event on the capital’s cinematic calendar and a crowd-pleaser that tends to sell out fast. Securing a seat is expected to be even tougher this year because of coronavirus restrictions, so fans of the event – which will be hosted by the Ideal, Danaos, Opera, Lais, Riviera, Trianon and Stella movie theaters – need to act fast. The AIFF will be announcing its full program of screenings, masterclasses, parallel events and online screenings on September 16, with ticket and pass sales starting the following day at www.viva.gr. Stay tuned on www.aiff.gr.