Cosi fan Tutte | Attica | September 23-28

Stage director Theodoros Ambazis, conductor Byron Fidetzis and the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra present a concert version of Mozart’s ever-popular and scathingly humorous “Cosi fan tutte” for four performances only in the Greek capital. This modern take on the classic tale of romantic misunderstandings stars Anna Stylianaki, Mary-Ellen Nezi, Marilena Striftombola, Christos Kechris, Haris Andrianos and Christophoros Stamboglis. Shows will take place at the open-air theaters of Vrilissia on September 23, Piraeus (Veakio) on September 25, Nikaia (Katrakeio) on September 26 and Ilioupoli on September 28. Tickets cost 23 euros and shows start at 8.30 p.m. For details and bookings, visit www.viva.gr.