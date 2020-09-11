Daniel Castonguay | Athens | September 11-23

Montreal-based street photographer Daniel Castonguay takes scenes from everyday life and manipulates the raw image to endow it with an abstract quality to comment on the paradox between reality and fantasy. A selection of his work, titled “Quotidian Life,” is being shown at the Blank Wall gallery from September 11 to 23. Opening hours are Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-2.30 p.m.

Blank Wall, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138, www.blankwallgallery.com