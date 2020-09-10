Mario Frangoulis | Athens | September 11

Acclaimed tenor Mario Frangoulis – whose 30-year-career has included performances at such venerated venues as the Royal Albert Hall and Milan’s La Scala – returns to another wonderful stage for his annual Athens concert. At the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater, Frangoulis presents a program titled “Cielo y Mar” (Sky and Sea) comprising popular ballads by Nino Rota, Nicola Piovani, Luciο Dala, Michel Legrand and Cole Porter, as well as Greek favorites by Manos Hadjidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Eleni Karaindrou and more. He will also perform selections from his latest album, “Blue Lake.” Joining him on stage are three talented young local singers: Dimitra Selemidou, Myrto Vassileiou and Vassilis Kourtis. Tickets range from 29 to 82 euros, with part of the proceeds going to the Oloi Mazi Boroume charity. They are available from Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr). The show starts at 9 p.m.

