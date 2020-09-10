Yacht founders in Aegean amid high winds

Hellenic Coast Guard officers on Thursday rescued 12 people from a yacht that foundered amid gale-force winds off the coast of the Aegean island of Ios.



The 12 people – three Greeks and nine Germans, ran into trouble when their vessel started to take on water for reasons that remained unclear.



The coast guard vessel arrived at the scene when the yacht was half sunk, according to reports.



Winds in the area were strong, reaching speeds of up to 8 Beaufort, but the exact circumstances of the sinking remained unclear.