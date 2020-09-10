Restrictions imposed on four northern Greek regions to curb Covid
The northern Greek regions of Imathia, Kilkis, Pella and Pieria will be subject to stricter restrictions on public gatherings and bar/restaurant opening hours for two weeks starting at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said on Thursday that the new measures include the closure of all restaurants, bars and cafes from midnight to 7 a.m., a ban on church parades, farmers’ markets and other events that gather large numbers.
They also include the prohibition of gatherings – in public or private spaces – of more than nine people, a limit of four on the number of people permitted to sit around the same restaurant/bar table (six if they are members of the same household) and the mandatory use of masks in all outdoor and indoor public spaces.