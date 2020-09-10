New coronavirus cases hit record of 372 in 24 hours

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported a record 372 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths also rose to 297 as four more patients died of Covid-19, while 49 were in intensive care, up from Wednesday’s 46.

Thursday’s surge in new confirmed infections brought the total since the start of the crisis to 12,452, of which 44% have been traced to another patient and 19% are related to foreign travel.

According to the Health Ministry, of the 372 new cases, 94 concern outbreaks at food processing plants in Pella, Kastoria, Imathia and Pieria, and 29 at a recycling plant in Attica.

In total, Attica accounted for 133 of Thursday’s new cases, followed by Pella with 70 confirmed infections. The northern port city of Thessaloniki fared better with 18.

Twenty-one people tested positive for Covid-19 at the country’s borders, ports and airports, while six travelers from abroad presented themselves for testing.