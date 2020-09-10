Macron, Mitsotakis in ‘complete agreement’ over Turkey, Athens says

[Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are in “complete agreement” over the way forward in response to Turkish actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, government sources in Athens said on Thursday following talks between the two leaders in Corsica.

According to the sources, the two leaders agreed that Turkey should face European sanctions unless it withdraws its ships from the East Mediterranean and agrees to talks for de-escalating tension with Greece.

Macron met Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a summit in Corsica of leaders of EU countries with Mediterranean borders.

“Turkey is no longer a partner in this region,” the French president told reporters on Thursday ahead of the summit. “We Europeans need to be clear and firm” with the Turkish government about its “inadmissible behavior,” the Associated Press quoted Macron as saying.

The Athens sources said that Mitsotakis will reveal more about the details of his meeting with Macron, which also included a discussion on a “strategic partnership” during an address he is scheduled to give this weekend.