Greek unemployment rises to 18.3%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 18.3% compared to the downward revised 17.1% in June 2019 and to the upward revised 17.3% in May 2020, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Thursday.



The number of employed people in June amounted to 3,744,630 people.



The number of unemployed amounted to 836,637 while the number who are inactive amounted to 3,312,753.