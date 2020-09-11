BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Deflation reached 2.3% in August

Greece’s headline consumer price index fell 1.9% in August year-on-year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Thursday. 

In August 2019, the annual rate of change of the CPI was -0.2%.

The EU-harmonized index decreased by 2.3% compared to August 2019. Compared with July 2020 the CPI decreased by 0.6%.

In August 2019, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was -0.5%.

The average CPI for the 12-month period from September 2019 to August 2020, compared with the corresponding index for September 2018 to August 2019, shrank by 0.5%.

