Deflation reached 2.3% in August

Greece’s headline consumer price index fell 1.9% in August year-on-year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Thursday.

In August 2019, the annual rate of change of the CPI was -0.2%.



The EU-harmonized index decreased by 2.3% compared to August 2019. Compared with July 2020 the CPI decreased by 0.6%.



In August 2019, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was -0.5%.



The average CPI for the 12-month period from September 2019 to August 2020, compared with the corresponding index for September 2018 to August 2019, shrank by 0.5%.