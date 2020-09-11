[InTime News]

Health authorities on Thursday reported 372 new coronavirus infections in one day, the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

The surge brought the total number of cases to 12,452, while deaths rose to 297 with four new fatalities. Of the 372 new cases, 94 concern outbreaks at food processing plants in Pella, Kastoria, Imathia and Pieria. Attica accounted for 133 of the new cases followed by Pella with 70, with 21 people testing positive at the country’s borders.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias announced stricter restrictions for public gatherings and bar and restaurant opening hours in the northern regions of Imathia, Kilkis, Pella and Pieria for two weeks from today.

In spite of a rise in infections, a protest movement by parents and others who object to the mandatory use of face masks in schools, which reopen next week, is in full force.

Some parents have sent injunctions to teachers, demanding assurances that masks will not pose a health risk for their children. A prosecutor is investigating whether those people should face charges of violating measures aimed at averting the spread of disease and incitement to disobedience.