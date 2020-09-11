Legendary Greek lawyer in struggle against apartheid dies

[Denis Farrell/AP]

George Bizos, the Greek-South African lawyer who represented Nelson Mandela in many of his trials during the apartheid era and helped in his eventual release from prison, has died, aged 92.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called him one of the architects of the country’s constitution. ‘George Bizos is one of those lawyers who contributed immensely to the attainment of our democracy,’ he said in a televised statement.

In an interview with Kathimerini in 2007, he said: ‘Being Greek is a way of thinking. A Greek is one who believes in the values of Greek culture and tradition and has respect for human rights.’

He was born in Vasilitsi, Messinia and he and his father moved to South Africa in 1941 as refugees.