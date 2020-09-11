Washington ‘coordinating’ with Greek government, EU over Moria fire response

An aerial view of the Moria migrant camp after the destructive fires. [Reuters]

The US Department of State on Thursday expressed Washington’s “sadness” over the devastating fires the destroyed Greece’s biggest migrant reception center, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, adding that it is assessing needs and will continue providing humanitarian assistance after thousands of refugees and migrants were displaced.



“The United States is coordinating with the Government of Greece, the European Union, and our humanitarian partners to assess needs, and we continue to provide humanitarian assistance, including critical aid such as food, water, shelter, and protection to vulnerable refugees and migrants in Greece,” the State Department said in a statement.



“We appreciate the Government of Greece’s efforts to coordinate with the international and humanitarian communities in order to relieve the suffering of the most vulnerable individuals,” it added.

The United States, the statement said, has provided more than $8 million in humanitarian assistance to assist vulnerable people in Greece, including nearly $5 million to support the Covid-19 pandemic response.