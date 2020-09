[InTime News]

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was reported in the Gulf of Corinth on Friday morning, rattling seaside resorts like Porto Germeno and Psatha, and being felt in Athens as well.

The quake struck at 6 a.m. at a depth of 11.7 kilometers some 27 kilometers southwest of Thiva, the National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no reports of damage.