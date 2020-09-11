Help coming in after destruction of Moria migrant camp

[Reuters]

Switzerland and Germany have dispatched humanitarian aid to Greece in a bid to provide relief to thousands of refugees and migrants left stranded from destructive fires at the Moria camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos earlier this week.

According to the Migration Ministry, Switzerland has sent a 1.2-ton shipment of blankets and personal hygiene products that is expected to arrive on Friday afternoon, while an additional cargo of tents is expected next week. A Swiss expert is also on Friday’s flight, sent to help coordinate the distribution of the aid.

A truck is on the way from Germany, meanwhile, carrying tents, blankets, sleeping bags and sleeping matts destined for Lesvos, where thousands of people – including women with babies and young children and elderly people – have spent the past three nights sleeping rough after the Moria camp was razed in the early hours of Wednesday.



In a related development, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Friday announced that on an initiative from Berlin, 10 European Union countries have agreed to take 400 unaccompanied minors from Lesvos. Of those 400, Germany and France would be taking between 100 and 150 each, he added.