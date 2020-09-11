Mytilini Municipality warns against plans for new migrant camp on Lesvos

[InTime News]

The Municipality of Mytilini is opposed to government plans to build a new facility for thousands of refugees and migrants left homeless by the destruction of the Moria camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos and will do “anything possible” to ensure the decision is not carried out.

In an announcement issued on Friday on behalf of Mytilini Mayor Stratis Kytelis, the local authority warned that it “will prevent possible the operation of the abomination that was Moria with any means.”

“The decision is final on this issue and it would be best for the competent authorities to understand this and cooperate,” the municipality said, calling on the government to “review its decision, before it is too late.”

The municipality was reacting to reports that the government is planning to build a new “closed” facility on the site of the Moria camp, which was destroyed this week by a series of fires after being placed on lockdown over a coronavirus outbreak.

In the meantime, the government also appears to be planning a temporary shelter near a municipal camp for vulnerable refugees at Kara Tepe, which will be used to house the thousands of refugees and migrants sleeping rough on the island until the new permanent facility is ready.

Locals on Lesvos have long been calling for the transfer of the refugees and migrants on the island to the Greek mainland, a demand that has gathered force since a resident of the Moria camp tested positive for Covid-19 last week.