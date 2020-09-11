Body found with gunshot to head near Thessaloniki
Police in Thessaloniki on Friday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a side road off the Thessaloniki-Nea Moudania national highway with a gunshot wound to the head.
The body was spotted by a passing motorist who alerted the authorities.
Police did not comment on whether the killing was a settling of accounts between rival criminal gangs or a personal dispute but said that a probe is under way.