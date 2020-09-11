NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Body found with gunshot to head near Thessaloniki

TAGS: Death, Crime

Police in Thessaloniki on Friday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a side road off the Thessaloniki-Nea Moudania national highway with a gunshot wound to the head.

The body was spotted by a passing motorist who alerted the authorities.

Police did not comment on whether the killing was a settling of accounts between rival criminal gangs or a personal dispute but said that a probe is under way. 

