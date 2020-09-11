More weapons found in latest Korydallos Prison sweep

A search carried out early on Friday on cells occupied by convicts serving life sentences at the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison turned up several makeshift weapons.



Accompanied by a prosecutor, prison guards searched several cells and confiscated 14 makeshift knives, six makeshift screwdrivers, 34 clubs, nine cellphones and nine cellphone chargers as well as small quantities of heroin and cocaine.



Friday’s pre-dawn sweep was the latest in a series of raids that have been carried out at the country’s penitentiaries over the past few months.