Land Registry data deadlines extended

The deadline for the posting of cadastral data for the regions of Kilkis, Evia, Viotia, Corinth, Kozani, Pieria and Larissa has been extended, according to the Hellenic Land Registry.



For Kilkis the posting of cadastral data has been extended until October 14, and for all other areas until October 22.



The posting process is carried out digitally without property owners needing to be physically present at Land Registry offices.



After updating their contact details on the website www.ktimatologio.gr, property owners can check, confirm or correct the registration of their property.



Specifically they should check the description and legal information of their properties (cadastral table) and the boundaries of their plots (cadastral diagram).



If they agree with the details, they do not need to take any further action.