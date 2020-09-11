287 new coronavirus infections, three deaths in last 24 hours

File photo

Greek health authorities confirmed 287 new coronavirus infections in Greece in the last 24 hours, of which 15 were imprted.

The new cases raises the total number of infections to 12,734.

In its daily bulletin on Friday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said three more people died from Covid-19 which brought the overall number to 300. The median age of those who died was 78.

The total number of intubated patients rose further to 52 from 49 on Thursday, while 169 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 1,094,354 since the start of the epidemic in Greece.