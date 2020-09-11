The ministries of Health and Education will set up a task force to deal with possible school closures in case of Covid-19 outbreaks ahead of the start of the new school year next Monday (Sept. 14).

The ministries are also expected to facilitate the closure of a school by cancelling the need for a joint ministerial decision, Kathimerini understands.

The Health Ministry also ordered health checks in all schools (day, evening, public, private), nurseries and kindergartens.

For its part, the Teachers' Federation is protesting, saying that the Ministry of Education informed the schools about the changes three days before the opening on Monday.