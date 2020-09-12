Tender for Thessaloniki ring road set for 2021

The Infrastructure Ministry is starting the first phase of the tender for the upgrade of the Thessaloniki inner ring road.



The process for expressions of interest and the short-listing of participants will last between four and six months and the ministry estimates that the entire tender will be completed within 2021.



The project will be implemented through a public-private partnership model and have a budget of 370 million euros.



Minster Kostas A. Karamanlis on Friday approved the start of the international tender in the first project to be auctioned by this administration at the ministry.