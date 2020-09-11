ATHEX: Bourse ends slightly lower on the week

After another stagnant trading day with very little activity on Friday, the Greek benchmark closed 0.51% lower than the previous Friday, and remained in need of initiatives and corporate news, given that hardly any surprises are anticipated from the prime minister’s speech in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 636.03 points, shedding 0.30% from Thursday’s 637.95 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.15% to 1,526.83 points, while mid-caps edged up just 0.01%.

The banks index fell 1.13%, as National lost 2.18% and Piraeus gave up 2.17%. OPAP enjoyed a 1.64% advance.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 50 took losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 30.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €40.1 million.

The August statistics of the bourse showed that foreign portfolios were net sellers of Greek stocks for the ninth month in succession. In contrast, Greek bond yields keep falling, with the 10-year debt boasting a yield of just 1.11%.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.91% to 43.46 points.