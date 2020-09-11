Greece to send second humanitarian aid cargo to Lebanon

Greece will send a second ship to Lebanon on Monday carrying medical and pharmaceutical supplies, foods and basic goods and even construction material, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The aid is aimed at helping Lebanon address the aftermath of the August 4 fatal blast which killed scores of people, flattened the port of Beirut and destroyed large parts of the city.

It includes more than 500 pallets of hundreds of tons of products, gathered from at least 60 Greek companies in less than 15 days, the ministry said, with contributions by private sector businesses, the Lebanese Embassy in Greece, the Greek-Lebanese Association, and the Greek Communist Party's workers union PAME.

The cargo will be loaded on the Greek Navy's gunship Ikaria which will sail off from Salamina to the port of Beirut.

The ship will also make a stop at the port of Limassol to load Cyprus' aid donation.