Symbolic gestures from some European countries, offering to welcome a few dozen vulnerable refugees from Moria after the camp burned down on Tuesday night, would have been welcome under different circumstances.

That would have been the case if the parts of Greece at the forefront of the migration crisis had not already reached their breaking point, having been forced to shoulder this burden over the past five years.

Greece needs much more from Europe than symbolic gestures. At the very least, it needs less pontification from a distance and more practical solidarity.